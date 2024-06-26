Former Mets' Free Agent Flop Signs with American League Contender
One of the New York Mets' castoffs may be playing against them this weekend.
Catcher Omar Narvaez, who was designated for assignment by New York on May 31 and officially released on June 5, has signed a minor league deal with the Houston Astros. MLB insider Ari Alexander was the first to report the signing.
Narvaez signed a one-year deal with the Mets on December 22, 2022, with the contract also containing a player option for 2024 (which he exercised). However, his time in Queens was a disaster; he hit just .192/.254/.259 with a 47 wRC+ in 77 games, while posting a -0.8 fWAR. He was even worse at throwing out baserunners, as he allowed 79 stolen bases while catching only eight; this included runners going 33-for-35 against him this season.
After enjoying an All-Star campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, the now 32-year-old catcher has declined rapidly, bottoming out with the 28 games he's played this year; with a .154/.191/.185 slash line combined with baserunners going wild, the Mets had enough and DFA'd Narvaez in favor of Luis Torrens, who they acquired from the New York Yankees for cash considerations. This move has worked out tremendously well for the Mets so far.
Nonetheless, the Astros are willing to give Narvaez a shot due to an injury to regular backup catcher Victor Caratini. Houston's catching tandem consisted of Caratini and the second-year Yainer Diaz; despite Diaz's struggles, Caratini has a .429 slugging percentage while playing solid defense before landing on the injured list with a hip flexor strain. While the Astros also called up rookie backstop Cesar Salazar, Narvaez's major league experience will likely make him the preferred backup option.
Coincidentally, the Mets will host the Astros for three games at Citi Field this weekend. With the Mets already knowing about Narvaez's weaknesses first hand, they should have a major advantage if he plays in the series, especially on the basepaths.