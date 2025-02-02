Former Mets GM Urges Blue Jays to Sign Pete Alonso
Over the past week, the New York Mets have felt more optimistic about their chances of bringing Pete Alonso back.
According to Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI, the Mets have resumed negotiations with their star first baseman, who seems to prefer staying in Queens even after contract talks between the two sides appeared to go south. There's no guarantee that a reunion happens, but the fact that talks are picking up again is a much-needed breath of fresh air for Mets fans.
However, New York is not alone in the Alonso sweepstakes, as the Toronto Blue Jays remain one of his most active suitors. Toronto had managed to sign veteran starting pitcher and former Met Max Scherzer to a one-year deal last week, and have been consistently linked to the best available bats in free agency throughout the offseason, including Alonso.
With the Blue Jays also looking to solidify first base long-term, whether it be by extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or otherwise, former Mets general manager Steve Phillips proposed to go after New York's fan-favorite slugger.
"If they get Alonso, you can start to dream a little bit about this team," Phillips said on MLB Network. "The other thing they'd do is protect if Vladdy goes to free agency; if they can't get that deal done, then they've got their first baseman for the future in Alonso. Depending upon opt-outs and everything else, but I think it's a great fit for them."
Phillips later proposed that the Blue Jays also go after free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, and then put Guerrero Jr. on the trade market for a haul of prospects.
The 2024 season was a down year for Alonso's standards, as he posted career-lows in slugging percentage (.459) and OPS (.788). Nonetheless, the 30-year-old played in all 162 regular season games and launched 34 home runs while driving in 88; outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 season (60 games), Alonso has hit at least 30 home runs in every season of his career, which is consistent power that any team would love to have in their lineup.
As mentioned before, talks between Alonso and the Mets have resumed, so the chances of a reunion are still very much alive. However, it's impossible to ignore the threat of the Blue Jays luring the slugger away from Queens, especially when a former GM like Phillips is publicly endorsing their pursuit.