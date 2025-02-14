Former Mets pitcher says he's a starter, will not pitch out of pen for Yankees
One day removed from making waves by not being in camp, former New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman is in the news again for all the wrong reasons.
Having now reported to camp three days late for the New York Yankees, the controversial figure was asked by the media if he could handle being a reliever. Before the reporter could even finish the question, Stroman interrupted with, "I'm a starter. I'm a starter."
The reporter pointed out to Stroman that he is currently projected as the sixth starter in the rotation, should the Yankees go that route, and how he would handle that. "See how it plays out," Stroman responded, "I'm a starter. I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter."
Ever the consummate professional, Stroman continues to prove that it is all about him, and not about the team. The kicker is: he has not been good enough throughout his career to act the way that he does or make these types of declarations.
Aaron Boone was later asked about his thoughts on Stroman's comments, and the skipper continued to prove his worth as a company man.
"You're getting way ahead of this thing," Boone answered. "We're getting him ready; we're building him up to be a starting pitcher. That's so far out there. We'll address anything we have to once we get into certain situations. But right now, the focus is getting him where to go."
For his career, Stroman has posted a 3.72 ERA across 1,458.1 innings in 261 games, (252 starts) with 1,204 strikeouts and a 113 ERA+. In just his time with the Yankees, he has posted a 4.31 ERA across 154.1 innings in 30 games (29 starts) with 113 strikeouts and a 95 ERA+.
Yankee Stadium has not been kind to the righty throughout his career, a surprising revelation when you consider his 55.8% ground-ball rate. In 27 starts at that particular band box, Stroman has posted a 5.60 ERA across 136.2 innings with 114 strikeouts. He has allowed 23 home runs at Yankee Stadium, 15 of them coming last season alone.
Having Stroman come out of the pen is the best course of action for the Yankees in order to limit the damage other teams can inflict offensively, specifically on their home field. It is clear that the Yankees intend to use Stroman as a reliever should he still be on the roster come Opening Day. Until then, the song and dance normally saved for the NFL or NBA looks to be rearing its ugly head in MLB.