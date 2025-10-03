Former MLB executive places Mets near top of non-playoff team rankings
The New York Mets suffered an epic collapse during the 2025 season. After owning the best record in the sport at 45-24 on June 12, they fell apart over the final 3.5 months of the campaign.
They finished the year with a record of 83-79. As expected, when a meltdown of that proportion occurs, there have already been some major changes announced.
Read More: New York Mets making major changes to their coaching staff
The coaching staff under manager Carlos Mendoza is going to look vastly different in 2026. Several members have either been fired by the team or opted to leave their position, such as bench coach John Gibbons.
Mets have major questions with roster heading into winter
There are some major question marks about the roster heading into the winter as well. Their All-Star duo, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz, are both likely to hit the market.
Alonso has already announced he will be opting out on his contract and become a free agent; it is widely expected that Diaz will do the same. Retaining both players should be near the top of the to-do list for the Mets this offseason.
Finding some help on the mound, both in the rotation and bullpen, is important this winter, too. Improving the team’s overall defense should also be a priority.
That is a lot of work for general manager David Stearns. There are a bunch of weaknesses to address, but that hasn’t stopped Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) from placing New York high in his MLB non-playoff team power rankings.
Mets land at No. 4 in non-playoff team power rankings
The Mets came in at No. 4 on the list behind the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals. It makes sense that New York is behind that trio, given how much closer those teams look to being playoff contenders in 2026.
However, there is one thing the Mets have that no one else in the sport can compete with: the richest owner in MLB, Steve Cohen. Having that kind of financial backing, along with one of the deepest farm systems in baseball and a savvy front office, is the recipe for success.
New York has several avenues to plug whatever holes exist on its roster. They can match any franchise in free agent spending, and if they want to swing a blockbuster trade, the assets exist to make a deal.
How things went down the stretch in 2025 is certainly a massive disappointment. But this is a team that will be right back in the mix in the National League East next year with just a few moves to upgrade the roster.