Mets legend says Pete Alonso needs to stay with the franchise
The offseason hasn't officially begun yet, but this former New York Mets player is already making the case for Pete Alonso to be a Met for life.
During Thursday's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, Met legend José Reyes shared his thoughts on Alonso's impending free agency.
"I think Alonso, he needs to finish his career here in New York," Reyes said. "They need to find a way to sign Peter because, like I said, he plays every single day, he hits almost 40 home runs, 100 RBI, who's gonna do that? Who do they got right now who can put up that number?"
After New York saw their season come to a stunning end on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, Alonso announced that he will opt out of the two-year, $54 million contract he signed last offseason. The slugger will undoubtedly be looking for a much bigger payday after having a great season at the plate.
Reyés made it clear that Alonso has to finish his career in Flushing, citing his ability to not only play every day, but also provide a ton of power at the dish. Not only did the Polar Bear appear in every game of the regular season for the second year in a row, but Alonso was able to bounce back in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 campaign by his standards.
The 30-year-old batted .272/.347/.524 this season with 38 home runs, 126 RBI (the second most in his career) and an impressive .871 OPS. Alonso's season was also marked by him making franchise history, as he surpassed Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs on August 12 against the Atlanta Braves. He now has 264 career home runs in just seven years in the major leagues.
The Mets are heading into an offseason marked by uncertainty, having missed the playoffs for the seventh time in nine years. Alonso's name is also expected to be swirled across the league about what his future may look like.
While Alonso's future with the Mets remains unclear, Reyés can't see the first baseman anywhere else other than in Flushing. Given the power, durability, and clubhouse leadership that the Polar Bear brings, it's not hard to see why a franchise icon like Reyés believes that the Mets should do everything in their power to keep Alonso for the rest of his career.