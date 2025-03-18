Former New York Mets catcher signs with NL East rival Braves
After a disappointing stint in Queens, this former New York Mets catcher is returning to the NL East.
On Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided reported that former Mets catcher James McCann has agreed to a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves. The 34-year-old backstop has spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.
McCann signed a four-year, $40.6 million contract with the Mets back in December 2020; at the time of the signing, he was considered one of the best catchers available in free agency. Unfortunately, his tenure in New York would be a major disappointment.
Known for his strong arm behind the plate and consistent hitting, the veteran backstop appeared in 112 games for the Mets during the 2021 season. However, he slashed just .232/.294/.349 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI, and a meager .643 OPS.
With the hopes of rebounding after his disappointing first season with the Amazins', McCann's 2022 season saw him have multiple stints on the injured list. He missed six weeks after undergoing surgery in May to repair a broken hamate bone, and landed back on the IL in July after suffering a strained oblique muscle. In what ended up being McCann's final year in New York, he appeared in only 61 games and slashed a woeful .195/.257/.282 with just three home runs and 18 RBI (all career lows).
Despite having two years remaining on his current deal, the Mets traded the journeyman catcher to the Orioles on December 21, 2022, where he primarily served as the backup behind Baltimore's young star, Adley Rutschman, during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
McCann will now be the second Mets catcher whose tenure did not pan out well for the ball club to later join their division foes; former Met backstop Travis d'Arnaud had spent the past five seasons with the Braves and ended up being a thorn in New York's side. If McCann does end up seeing playing time at the major league level for Atlanta, the Mets will certainly hope that it won't be déjà vu all over again.