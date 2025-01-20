Former New York Mets Manager Jeff Torborg Passes Away at 83
The Chicago White Sox announced the passing of former New York Mets manager Jeff Torborg on Sunday. No cause of death was disclosed but Torborg was said to have passed in Westfield, NJ, where he got his baseball start as a catcher on the Westfield High School baseball team.
Torborg, 83, managed the Mets for parts of two seasons (1992-93), posting an 85-115 record. He went 70-92 in his only full year at the helm and was relieved of duty 38 games into his second tour, replaced by Dallas Green.
“Very sad to hear of the passing of former Mets manager Jeff Torborg," longtime Mets broadcaster Howie Rose said in a Sunday X post. "[He was an] extremely nice man with a good sense of humor. Upon seeing the busts of Mets Hall of Famers in Shea’s Diamond Club, he said, “They should have one of me. I was the biggest bust they ever had!”
Queens was one of five stops as a manager for Torborg, who also served as the skipper of the Cleveland Indians (1977-79), Chicago White Sox (1989-91), Montreal Expos (2001), and Florida Marlins (2002-03).
Though a Torborg managed team never appeared in the playoffs, he won the American League's Manager of the Year award with the White Sox in 1990 after raising Chicago's win total by 25.
Torborg was familiar with both sides of the New York baseball rivalry, having served as a coach on the Yankees' staff for a decade (1979-88). Prior to his time in the dugout, Torborg was an All-American catcher at Rutgers and played 10 Major League years between the Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels.
Of note, he caught Sandy Koufax's perfect game in 1965 and also partook in the Dodgers' World Series run in that season. Torborg also caught Bill Singer's no-hitter in 1970.
Torborg is survived by his wife Suzie and his son Dale, a professional wrestler who worked with his father as a strength and conditioning coach during his stops in Montreal and Florida.
