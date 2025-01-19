Report: New York Mets Interested in Outfielder Jurickson Profar
The New York Mets made the biggest noise in this year's free agency period with the signing of outfielder Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract.
As the team and homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso appear to be parting ways, the Mets could move their attention toward free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar.
The Mets have shown interest in Profar for most of this offseason, as reported by MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided.
Profar would add considerable experience and depth to an already deep Mets outfield that has a number of solid options on the roster.
Along with Soto, the Mets feature Tyrone Taylor, Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, Jose Siri, and Brandon Nimmo, and Jose Azocar on the 40-man roster. Should the Mets sign Profar, the club could wind up trading an outfielder prior to Opening Day.
Starling Marte is currently a backup outfielder and right-handed DH option to complement the lefty hitting Jesse Winker. The Mets have explored a trade for Marte this offseason and are willing to pay down a portion of his salary in order to move him, as Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI has reported.
Profar, former top prospect, began his MLB career as a middle infielder with the Texas Rangers as a 19-year-old in 2012. He spent his first five seasons with the Rangers, slashing .240/.321/.387 in 352 games. Profar hit .218 with a .711 OPS and 20 home runs in 139 games with the Oakland A's in 2019.
Profar signed with the San Diego Padres in 2020 and spent most of the next five seasons with the team, slashing .257/.349/.403 with 51 home runs and 208 RBI. He played the majority of 2023 with the Colorado Rockies, hitting .236 with eight home runs in 111 games.
He is coming off a career season in 2024, slashing .280/.380/.459 with career-bests: .839 OPS, 24 home runs and 85 RBI. He also made his first All-Star appearance and won his first Silver Slugger Award as well.
Profar turns 32-years-old next month and would be a strong addition to the Mets on a short-term deal.