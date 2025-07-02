Former New York Mets outfielder retires from baseball
On Wednesday, former All-Star center fielder Kevin Pillar officially announced his retirement from baseball.
Although he played just one season in Queens, Pillar’s highlight-reel catches in center field will always be something New York Mets fans will remember. A player doesn’t earn the nickname “Superman” without doing something extraordinary on the field; in Pillar's case, it was his expertise in the outfield.
For years, Pillar was one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. His 13-year career saw stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Angels, in addition to his brief Mets tenure.
Pillar played for the Mets in 2021, signing a one-year contract with the team that offseason. In 124 games, he slashed .231/.277/.415 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and four stolen bases. In the field, Pillar was flawless as a Met; he had a 1.000 fielding percentage (no errors) while putting in time at all three outfield positions.
For his career, Pillar posted a final slash line of .255/.293/.405 with 114 home runs, 111 stolen bases, and 469 RBI. Pillar never played in an MLB All-Star game and never won a Gold Glove Award despite his prowess in the field.
Mets fans will remember the infamous pitch that Pillar took to his face from Jacob Webb of the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2021. The pitch took place with the bases loaded, and forced in what was ultimately the game-winning run; in a remarkable display of toughness, Pillar walked off the field under his own power.
After the game, it was revealed that Pillar had suffered severe bleeding and multiple nasal fractures, which landed him on the injured list (remarkably, he was activated just two weeks later). Upon his return to the lineup, Pillar donned a protective black mask on his face in the field and while batting, which gained some notoriety among the Mets’ fanbase.
Most recently, Pillar played in 20 games for the Texas Rangers this season, after signing a minor league contract with the club. Pillar was designated for assignment on May 25th and released by the team on May 31st.