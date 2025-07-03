Francisco Alvarez finding power again in Triple-A Syracuse
The 2025 season has been rough for New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez.
After suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand weeks before Opening Day, Alvarez didn't make his season debut until April 25. When he finally returned, he struggled to meet expectations.
On June 22, the Mets made the tough decision to option the struggling 23-year-old catcher to Triple-A Syracuse. At the time, Alvarez was posting a lackluster slash line of .236/.319/.333 with three home runs and 11 RBI; he also carried a concerning 27.5% strikeout rate and a 36.2% whiff rate, both signs that his timing and approach at the plate were off.
Sometimes, a change of scenery sparks a turnaround, and that has resulted in a resurgence of power.
Since joining Triple-A Syracuse, Alvarez has shown signs of life, particularly in the power department. After Wednesday's game, he's now homered in three straight games. While the return of power is encouraging itself, the fact that it's happening this consistently is even more noteworthy. His home run on Wednesday was in just his seventh game with Triple-A Syracuse.
Despite hitting just .222 in those seven games, Alvarez's .593 slugging percentage in that span is an overwhelming positive overall.
Since hitting 25 home runs in his 2023 rookie campaign, Alvarez's power numbers have taken a sharp decline. He hit only 11 home runs in 100 games in 2024, and just three in 2025 through 35 games.
While it remains to be seen if this return of power is sustainable for Alvarez, the catcher position for the Mets has been struggling mightily. During June, now primary catcher Luis Torrens hit .135 with just seven hits, a home run, and three RBI in 17 games. Hayden Senger, who replaced Alvarez on the roster, hasn't offered much more in his three games since being called up, with just one hit in nine at-bats (.111).
Francisco Alvarez still remains the franchise catcher for the Mets, and his return to the big leagues may come sooner than many think as the team is currently in free fall. Alvarez has the most explosive bat at the catcher position in the organization, and the Mets could use any form of spark to gain momentum.