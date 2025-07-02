Mets continue to struggle all around, drop Game 1 of doubleheader
The New York Mets dropped Game 1 of their day–night doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, losing 7–2.
After getting swept by the Pirates and losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Mets desperately needed a break. Fortunately, a Tuesday rainout gave them two extra days off before play resumed today.
But any hope of a fresh start was quickly dashed—the tone was immediately set on the second pitch, when Sal Frelick launched a leadoff home run off Clay Holmes.
Read More: What do the Mets need to be successful against Milwaukee?
The Mets’ lineup managed to battle back and take a 2–1 lead, thanks to a Brett Baty sacrifice fly and a Pete Alonso RBI single. However, as has been the case far too often over the past couple of weeks, the dreaded implosion inning returned.
After Clay Holmes walked the leadoff man in the sixth, manager Carlos Mendoza opted to pull him and bring in Reed Garrett, who, like much of the Mets' bullpen lately, has begun to regress. Garrett also struggled with command and ultimately surrendered a grand slam to shortstop Joey Ortiz, giving the Brewers a 6–2 lead.
Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen noted that it was the 10th time in the last 17 games that the Mets have allowed an inning of four or more runs. That stat alone sums up their recent struggles.
After a couple of days off and a team meeting, there was hope that today might be the start of the Mets turning things around.
However, Game 1 followed a familiar script, and the Mets have no time to dwell.
Game 2 of the doubleheader kicks off at 7:10 PM, with Huascar Brazoban set to start for the Mets, likely as an opener; Blade Tidwell is expected to handle most of the innings. The Mets need a win to split the doubleheader, but with Milwaukee’s promising rookie Jacob Misiorowski on the mound, they have their work cut out for them—and the road ahead looks anything but easy.