Francisco Lindor cracks joke about Braves sweep amid Mets home run win streak answer
The New York Mets snapped a seven-game losing streak on June 11 after their dominant 11-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. This gave both teams a 46-31 record that ties them atop the NL East standings heading into their June 22 game that finishes off a three-game series.
New York clubbed a whopping seven home runs during Saturday's win, including two from slugger Juan Soto, two from Brandon Nimmo, one from Francisco Lindor, one from Francisco Alvarez (who was just optioned to Triple-A before Sunday's game), and one from Jared Young.
Read more: Phillies ace gets honest about facing Mets' Juan Soto
Lindor hitting a home run for New York has been an insane good luck charm, as the Mets have ended up winning the last 30 games (28 regular season and 2 playoff contests) that Lindor has gone yard.
The Mets' star shortstop has been made well aware of this iconic streak. And when asked about it after Saturday's game, he decided to get humorous about the Mets' recent woes.
"I wish I would've hit home runs in Atlanta," Lindor said when asked about the Mets' winning streak when he hits a home run, per an X post from SNY. He's alluding to the Mets recently getting swept by the division rival Braves in Atlanta earlier this week.
He then added, "It's just, my home run today was one run. The guys came up today, they drove in a lot of runs. It's part of the game. Some days you hit home runs and we win, some days you hit home runs and we don't. I guess I'm hitting them on the good days."
Mets fans are hoping Lindor goes yard once again on Sunday.