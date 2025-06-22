Phillies ace gets honest about facing Mets' Juan Soto
A June 13 article from Matt Gelb of The Athletic revealed that Philadelphia Phillies ace Wheeler is dead-set on retiring once his three-year, $126 million contract extension that he signed in March 2024 expires after the 2027 season.
So while the New York Mets presumably only have about two and a half years left of worrying about facing Wheeler (who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Mets, posting a 44-38 record with a 3.77 ERA and 726 strikeouts in 126 appearances), they still have to deal with him right now.
And Wheeler dealt against the Mets on June 20, pitching five scoreless innings while racking up eight strikeouts in a game that Philadelphia ended up winning 10-2. Wheeler's last pitch of the evening was a dirty sweeper that Mets slugger Juan Soto (who had walked in his first two plate appearances against him) swung over for a strikeout.
Wheeler spoke with the media after Friday's game and was asked how he feels about Soto being back in the NL East.
"You know, it's always a good, competitive at-bat. You know, we've faced each other a lot over the years. He's a competitor, I'm a competitor. So I always enjoy facing him," Wheeler said of Soto, per an X post from SNY.
Soto has solid career stats against Wheeler, posting a .259 average with a .892 OPS, 3 home runs, 16 walks, and 16 strikeouts in 54 at-bats. Watching these two go toe-to-toe for at least through the 2027 season will surely be exciting for baseball fans.