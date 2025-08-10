Francisco Lindor sends 'frustrated' message after viral dugout tantrum
The New York Mets suffered their sixth straight loss (and 10th out of their past 11 games) on August 9, as they were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 7-4. This loss was a particularly frustrating one for Mets fans, as it felt like this team had a decent chance to secure a victory despite playing a rather sloppy game.
New York surrendered their 1-0 lead to the Brewers in the second inning after a rare error from star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz was up to bat with the bases loaded, two outs, and a 2-2 count, when he hit a 95 mph Frankie Montas fastball up the middle as a choppy ground ball.
Lindor misplayed the ball as it bounced off of his glove, allowing two runners to score and giving Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.
Francisco Lindor Gets Honest About Costly Error After Loss
Nobody was angrier about this costly mistake than Lindor himself. And this was proven by an uncharacteristic showing of negative emotion after that second inning ended, as cameras caught Lindor heading back into the dugout and slamming his glove on the dugout bench three times.
Several posts of Lindor's angry display have gone viral on social media, as fans are unaccustomed to seeing New York's official captain let his emotions get the best of him in this way.
Lindor spoke with the media after Saturday's loss and got brutally honest about the error.
“I wasn’t able to help Montas that inning. He executed, got us the pitch we needed to get out of that inning without damage against -- it’s a routine groundball and should have been made. Montas is a guy going through it and I wanted to be there for him in that moment," Lindor said, per an August 9 article from John Flanigan of SNY.
“I take a lot of pride in my defense. The pitchers work as hard as they can, they execute the pitch and if there’s a groundball to me it’s up to me to be able to finish the play for them," he added.
“I think that’s the frustrating part of this -- every year there’s a moment where I vent out like that, just this time it was right there in the dugout. I have to be better. I have to pick up my teammates and be there for them, I just have to be better.”
Lindor and the Mets have no choice but to move on from this disappointing loss, as they can avoid getting swept by Milwaukee with a win on August 10.