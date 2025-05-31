Francisco Lindor sends strong request to Mets fans about Juan Soto
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto went 2 for 4 with an RBI during the Mets' May 30 win over the Colorado Rockies. In doing so, Soto snapped a 0-for-17 slump that felt indicative of how the 26-year-old has performed ever since signing a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason.
Perhaps equating Soto's start to 2025 to an 0-for-17 skid is a tad too dramatic, as Soto hasn't been that bad. He currently holds a .229 average with 8 home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .755 OPS so far. While this is about average among MLB players, there's no doubt that fans were expecting a whole lot more from him this year.
Read more: David Stearns assesses what's wrong with Juan Soto
This (relatively) sluggish start has led to a lot of impatience and frustration among the fan base, and enthusiasm for Soto's plate appearances has waned when compared to the reception Soto received at Citi Field earlier this year.
If there's one player Mets fans know to rally around, it's star shortstop (and unofficial captain) Francisco Lindor. And Lindor made a strong request to the New York faithful regarding his teammate before the team's May 30 game, which was conveyed in an X post from Manny Gómez of NJ.com.
"Caught up with Francisco Lindor during BP. He has a message for Mets fans regarding Juan Soto:
"'I encourage every fan to come out ... and give (Soto) love. They've done that for me, they've done that for other players here. Continue to give him love, he deserves it,'" Gómez's X post wrote.
It's cool to hear Lindor encourage Mets fans to have Soto's back. And since Soto produced two hits a few hours after this message was shared, perhaps that's proof that this showing of support spurred Soto to success.