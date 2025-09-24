History suggests Mets can make World Series run if they qualify for Postseason
The long-term meltdown that the New York Mets have been mired in has been a tough, slow burn to watch unfold.
After defeating the Washington Nationals 4-3 on June 12, they pushed their record to 45-24. It was the best mark in baseball, and the team was rolling right along despite Juan Soto not playing up to his capabilities.
Since that point, the Mets have been one of the worst teams in the sport. Their lead in the National League East evaporated. They could finish double-digit games behind the Philadelphia Phillies when it is all said and done.
New York is in a battle for the final Wild Card spot with the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks. What looked like such a promising campaign over the first 2.5 months has turned into a potential nightmare.
Mets can match wild MLB history by making the playoffs
The Mets have endured some truly brutal stretches over the last few months. A seven-game losing streak occurred in June and August. In September, they suffered eight consecutive defeats.
Should New York make the playoffs, they will be in some rare company. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, there has been only one other team in MLB history that suffered three losing streaks of at least seven games and made the playoffs: the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006. That team won the World Series.
The Cardinals got hot at the right time, and it is something that could certainly happen to the Mets as well. To make the playoffs, they need to keep winning games. They showed some real moxie taking Game 1 of their three-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, overcoming a 6-1 deficit to win 9-7.
There are legitimate concerns with the pitching staff, especially the starting rotation. The bullpen has some warts as well, but they shut down the Cubs on Monday after another brutal outing from David Peterson.
Turning to the young players, such as Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong, provides the team with the widest range of outcomes but also the most upside. Just league-average pitching should be enough to back an offense that has the potential to carry a team.
Francisco Lindor is heating up again, recording three RBI in the Tuesday win. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez both hit home runs to help the comeback. The offensive talent is there to overcome some of the pitching woes, especially with Soto performing at the level he is. New York just has to get to the dance, where St. Louis proved 19 years ago that anything can happen.