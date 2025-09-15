Mets' Nolan McLean makes impressive franchise history with latest dominant start
There isn’t much going right for the New York Mets recently, who are now battling for a Wild Card spot thanks in large part to an untimely skid.
Since sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series on August 25-27, the team has gone off the rails. They have gone 5-12 since, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies, which was part of an eight-game losing streak. The National League East race is over for all intents and purposes, trailing by 12 games entering play on September 15.
Only 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the final Wild Card spot, the Mets have their work cut out for them to make the postseason at all. Manager Carlos Mendoza certainly wishes he could turn to Nolan McLean every day to help get the team on track. When he pitches, they always have a chance to win.
Nolan McLean has best ERA through first six starts in Mets history
McLean made his sixth career start on Sunday, taking the mound against the Texas Rangers. Another dominant outing ensued for the young righty, as he threw six shutout innings, allowed only five hits and issued two walks to go along with seven strikeouts. While the win wasn’t credited to him, with New York winning 5-2 in 10 innings thanks to Pete Alonso’s walk-off three-run home run, he did everything he could to help the team snap their eight-game losing streak.
Read More: Pete Alonso makes New York Mets history
In the process, McLean made some incredible franchise history. As shared by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the rookie phenom has a 1.19 ERA through the first six starts of his career. That is the lowest ERA through that many career starts in franchise history, breaking the record which was previously held by Terry Leach with a 1.73 ERA.
What McLean has been able to accomplish thus far this year is truly remarkable. He hasn’t been taking the mound against cupcake opponents or teams just playing out the stretch; five of his six starts have come against teams right in the thick of the playoff race in the American and National Leagues.
The only non-playoff team he has faced off against the Atlanta Braves, a matchup that is never easy for the Mets. McLean has already made two starts against Philadelphia and has one against the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers apiece. That is four starts against current division leaders, being thrown right into the fire of a playoff race.
He has thrived, looking like a seasoned veteran on the mound. The only loss he or the team has suffered when he took the mound was in his second start against the Phillies. He threw six innings, allowing only one run, in what ended up being a 1-0 loss for New York. His record is 4-1 on the season and the team is 5-1 in his appearances.
It would be a bit unprecedented, but if the Mets are fortunate enough to make the playoffs, McLean taking the ball in Game 1 would not be out of the question. In fact, it might be the only thing that makes sense at this point for Mendoza with his starting rotation in such flux.