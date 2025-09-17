Former MLB executive reveals what will decide Mets' playoff success
The New York Mets have a lot of work to do still before they can even start thinking about creating a game plan for the postseason.
Thanks to a recent and brutal eight-game losing streak, the Mets are only 1.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Part of that losing streak was at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, who swept a four-game set to run away with the NL East title. Now, New York’s focus is solely on stabilizing things and getting into the dance.
Once they are in the postseason, anything could happen. All it takes is for one team to catch fire and they could make a deep run. The Mets did it just last year; they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLWC before beating the Phillies in the NLDS. Their season came to a close in the NLCS, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pitching is key to Mets success down stretch
What will it take to repeat that level of success? Former MLB executive Jim Bowden shared his thoughts on the situation during an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast. In his opinion, the Mets' success hinges on the performance of their pitching staff, specifically the rotation.
Right now, it is anyone’s guess how things will shake out with the starting pitching. Nolan McLean, who has made six starts in his major league career, looks to be their best option currently. He has performed historically well and is doing it against upper-echelon competition.
Read More: Mets' Nolan McLean makes impressive franchise history with latest dominant start
Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat are the other top prospects contributing to the major league team. Tong had a rough start his last time out, but Sproat looks capable of holding his own. One of them could help fill the team’s need for a right-handed reliever down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs. Clay Holmes is a name to watch in that regard, given his previous success as a reliever.
Mets offense has enough firepower to carry team
Projecting what the youngsters will do is difficult with their lack of a track record, so what New York really needs is some of their veterans to show something in the near future. Sean Manaea was an ace for the team in 2024, but was recently transferred to the bullpen because of his struggles. Kodai Senga is working through issues in the minor leagues, while David Peterson’s production has waned.
Getting anything from that group would instantly raise the ceiling of this squad. The offensive production has been inconsistent at times, but it is easier to bet on a group headlined by Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Mark Vientos, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Francisco Alvarez, Starling Marte and Cedric Mullins make up a solid supporting cast.
For the Mets, it is all about pitching. If manager Carlos Mendoza can figure out the right combination to make it work on the mound, New York is as dangerous as any team that can make the playoff field.