How Juan Soto may have helped Pete Alonso return to Mets
When speaking with the media on April 8, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto spoke about the benefit of having Pete Alonso hitting behind him in the lineup.
"I feel like it's really good," Soto said of him and Alonso being back-to-back in the lineup, per SNY. "First of all, to have a chance if I can do more damage and stuff. But whenever they don't want to pitch to me, I know I have a guy behind me that can make it worse for them, so I'm really happy about that."
Soto has made it clear several times in the past how much he valued having New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hitting behind him in the Yankees' lineup during the 2024 season, which he seems to think was a big reason why both he and Judge had MVP-caliber campaigns.
And in an April 10 article from ESPN's Jorge Castillo, a quote from Soto conveys how much he valued Alonso being back on the Mets in his decision to sign there.
"That was one of the essential parts of the discussion," Soto said in the interview when talking about his free agency conversations with the Mets. "Who was going to bat behind me?"
Soto was later quoted as saying, "I told them the best option was [Alonso]."
What's interesting is that Soto ultimately agreed to sign with the Mets about two months before Alonso re-signed, which meant that Soto seemingly took a leap of faith that the front office would get the Alonso deal done.
And this leal of faith has resulted in a lot of success to this point in the MLB season.