Pete Alonso reveals stance on possible contract extension with Mets
The New York Mets' hot start to the 2025 regular season is largely owed to slugger Pete Alonso. Fresh off signing a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets about a week before spring training began in February, Alonso has a .333 average, 1.118 OPS, 3 home runs, and 15 RBIs through 12 games.
While Alonso is most likely going to cool off at some point, this is a great start for him in what's a pivotal season. The Polar Bear's two-year contract includes an opt-out after the first year, which seems all but certain he'll exercise (especially if he keeps hitting this way) to test the free agency market again and ideally sign the long-term deal that eluded him this past winter.
However, there's also the option that the Mets and Alonso could agree to a contract extension during this season so that Alonso doesn't re-enter free agency.
During a March interview with the New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen spoke about this by saying, "We're open. You know, we're excited about the '25 season, and listen: I hope Pete has a tremendous season. That would be great for the Mets, certainly great for him, and hopefully that means we can figure out a way to extend the arrangement.
"We'll worry about it when we worry about it down the road," he added. "But right now, we're focused on the '25 season."
In an April 7 article from The Athletic, Alonso is asked about a potential contract extension with New York and conveyed he'd be open to speaking about an extension, but that his focus is on the field right now.
Mets fans have got to like hearing that Alonso is open to extension talks and has his focus solely on the field right now (although the latter has been obvious).