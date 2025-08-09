How Mets can solve 'biggest weakness' plaguing team
The New York Mets seem like a shell of the team that had MLB's best record about two months into the 2025 MLB season.
When a team struggles this immensely for such a prolonged amount of time, it can usually be chalked up to a superstar player either getting injured or a star not performing close to their potential. However, this is not the case with New York, as their four top hitters (Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo) are all producing solid seasons, despite several struggling of late.
Instead, the Mets' main offensive issue is the lack of production from everybody else.
Two Players Who Could Solve the Mets' Biggest Weakness
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller alluded to this lack of production in an August 8 article that was titled "Each MLB Contender’s Biggest Weakness and Possible Solutions". For the Mets, their biggest weakness was "The 'other' half of the lineup".
"New York's big four of Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo has combined for 91 home runs and a solid .466 slugging percentage. The rest of the roster has combined for 49 home runs," Miller wrote.
"Granted, you can compare just about any roster's 'slugging Mount Rushmore' to the rest of the lineup and find a similar divide. But the Mets do seem to have a more precipitous drop than most when it comes to production from top four compared to bottom five of the order," he added.
In explaining a possible solution to this problem, Miller wrote, "Ride the hot hands of Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio".
"Mark Vientos has seemingly snapped out of his first half funk, batting nearly .300 since over the past month. And though Ronny Mauricio's year-to-date numbers are nothing special, he has a .959 OPS over his last nine games, reminding everyone of his can't-miss potential from before injuries derailed his career," he added.
"If they can keep that up even a little bit, it would at least reduce opponents' temptation to start intentionally walking Alonso in the clean-up spot to get to the 'easy' part of the order," Miller concluded.
Ultimately, the Mets are going to need steady offensive production from more than four players if they have any chance of returning to the NLCS.
Whether that production comes from Vientos, Mauricio, or another player remains to be seen, but Mets fans are keen to see who will step up as the postseason approaches.