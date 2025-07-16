How New York Mets’ All-Stars performed in NL’s victory
The New York Mets haven't had a headlining role at the All-Star Game in recent years, but 2025 proved to be a welcome exception for their fans. The National League picked up a win thanks to the first-ever swing-off in All-Star Game history, and the Mets' representatives played a big role in shaping the outcome of the contest.
Francisco Lindor was the lone starter for the Mets in Atlanta after being elected to start at shortstop by the fans. Although Lindor went 0-for-2 at the plate with a strikeout, he did make a few noteworthy defensive plays, including a nice ranging play to retire former Met Javier Baez in the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher David Peterson, who was named to the team as a replacement pitcher late last week, entered in the bottom of the fourth inning. Peterson did surrender two hits but worked out of trouble to toss a scoreless frame, picking up a strikeout in the process, making him the first Met to work a scoreless inning in an All-Star Game since Jacob deGrom in 2019.
The highlight of the night for Mets' fans came in the sixth inning, when Pete Alonso launched a three-run homer in his second at-bat to extend the National League's lead to 5-0. The home run had Alonso well-positioned to take home MVP honors for the game, but the NL ended up coughing up a 6-0 lead.
The last NL pitcher to enter the game was Edwin Diaz, who was brought on by Dave Roberts to try and preserve a 6-5 lead with a man on second. A well-placed infield single from Steven Kwan allowed the AL to tie the game and resulted in a blown save for Diaz, but he did record a punchout thanks to a successful use of the ABS challenge system to strike out Randy Arozarena and end the threat.
Read More: Aaron Judge sends wish for Mets' Juan Soto at All-Star Game
The game stayed tied after nine innings, leading to the first-ever swing-off between the two leagues, with each team sending up three players for three swings to produce the most home runs and decide a winner. Alonso was slated to bat third for the NL side but never got up after Kyle Schwarber put the NL up 4-3 and Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda failed to homer, sealing the NL's win and All-Star MVP honors for Schwarber.