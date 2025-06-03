Mets reliever Brooks Raley takes big step in rehab
An important piece of the New York Mets’ bullpen has taken a significant step in his injury rehab.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has begun facing hitters in live batting practice. Puma also reported Monday that Raley could pitch in minor league games by the end of the month.
Raley, who turns 37 on June 29, has spent the entire season recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last May. On April 29, he re-signed with the Mets on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2026. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list the day after the deal became official, allowing him to slowly ramp up.
Before injuring his elbow, Raley served as the top left-handed reliever in the Mets’ bullpen. In 74 appearances with the team between 2023 and 2024, he posted a 2.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and a 10.2 K/9 rate, consistently avoiding hard contact with his low-80s sweeper and mid-80s cutter.
New York began the 2025 season with just two southpaws in the bullpen—A.J. Minter and Danny Young. Both were lost to season-ending injuries around the time Raley re-signed, leaving the Mets with a significant need for left-handed relief help.
They received temporary help from Triple-A call-up Génesis Cabrera, who gave up three earned runs in 7.2 innings before being designated for assignment on May 24. The only lefty reliever currently on the Mets’ active roster is José Castillo, who has struck out six and allowed just one unearned run over five appearances since joining the team in mid-May.
If Raley can return to his pre-injury form, it would be a major boost for a Mets team that could have limited lefty bullpen options to choose from on the trade market. Between 2022 and 2024, Raley limited opposing left-handed batters to a .610 OPS.