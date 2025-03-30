How New York Mets reliever Dedniel Núñez fared in first minors outing
The New York Mets could get a key arm back in the bullpen shortly, as Dedniel Núñez looked solid in his Triple-A debut on Sunday.
Núñez, who is working his way back from a right pronator injury, faced four batters against the Worcester Red Sox. The righty reliever threw 23 pitches, 18 of which were strikes, and struck out two batters for a perfect fourth inning. Núñez took the mound again for the fifth inning, but was taken out after allowing a single to Worcester's Marcelo Mayer.
New York optioned Núñez to Syracuse last week to slowly build him up for his return to the majors. In regards to the decision, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained that it would not be fair to rush him back after "just a couple of outings."
The 28-year-old's last in-game action was against the San Diego Padres on August 24th. After battling injuries all summer, he found himself back on the injured list following this appearance with tightness in his right forearm. The team officially shut Núñez down for the season in September when he was given a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to his elbow.
Despite the injury, Núñez was impressive in his rookie campaign. He was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and one save in his 25 appearances in 2024. Núñez has demonstrated great control and finished last season with 48 strikeouts to only eight walks.
With such a small sample size, it's difficult to predict the impact Núñez will have when called up. But it will be worth monitoring his health and consistency in his Triple-A outings to potentially add some valuable depth to the Mets bullpen.