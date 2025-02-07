How Steve Cohen, Mets Drove Home Pete Alonso Reunion
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made his feelings clear to Pete Alonso when both sides met in Tampa and ultimately agreed on a new contract.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke exclusively with Cohen on Thursday and told Heyman that not only did he suggest the secret meeting with the 30-year-old first baseman, but was adamant about how much he wanted Alonso back during their talks.
“I was clear,” Cohen said to Heyman. “I told him, I want you back. We want you back.”
The exciting news broke late Wednesday night by SNY's Andy Martino when he announced that Alonso agreed on a deal to remain in New York. ESPN's Jeff Passan later reported that the deal was worth $54 million over two seasons with an opt-out after the first year. Alonso is slated to make $30 million this year, which is the highest one-year total for a first baseman in MLB history.
According to Heyman, the meeting lasted for hours with Alonso's agents Scott Boras and Mike Fiore in attendance as well as Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. While the talks between the two sides were reportedly about analysis and biomechanics, Cohen told Alonso how much he meant to him and the rest of the team.
Thankfully for Cohen, Alonso told him he felt the same way.
Even though the Polar Bear has an opt-out after the first year of his deal, Cohen told Heyman that Alonso loves the opportunity to hit behind Juan Soto.
"I hope Pete is feeling better. I know he’s excited about being part of this team, the team he grew up with,” Cohen said.
Despite the intense negotiation process between the Mets and Alonso's camp that even saw him having deep talks with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter, a reunion with the Amazins' always felt like it was going to transpire.
Throughout his six seasons in the major leagues, Alonso has a career batting average of .249 with 226 career home runs and 586 RBI across 846 career games. Alonso's 226 career home runs are the most slugged by a National League hitter since 2019 and he is also just 27 homers away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for being the Mets' all-time leader in long balls.
With Alonso now remaining in Flushing, Queens for at least the 2025 season, Cohen is just happy to have his first baseman back with the hopes he and the Mets can build off their playoff run from a season ago that saw them reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015.
“He’s a really good guy. He loves New York, and he loves his teammates,” Cohen said. “This is a good thing. This needed to happen.”