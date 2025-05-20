How the Mets can handle the return of their injured arms
One of the New York Mets' biggest preseason concerns has turned into a surprising strength: the starting pitching has been a revelation, even with multiple injuries.
With all five current starters (Senga, Peterson, Holmes, Canning, Megill) maintaining an ERA under 4.00, the Mets have not only gotten the most out of their rotation, but have exceeded expectations.
Yet those injuries are where sorting out the rotation becomes tricky. With Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn all progressing in their recoveries, the question of how to handle the rotation looms. Changes may not come before the end of May, but they appear inevitable.
Manaea is a lock to rejoin the rotation once he recovers from his right oblique strain. The left-hander was integral to the Mets' 2024 success, posting career-bests in innings pitched (181.2) and ERA (3.47); he was rewarded with a new three-year, $75 million contract last December.
Offseason acquisition Frankie Montas is also on his way back, as he threw a live bullpen session on Friday in Brooklyn. The 32-year-old starter suffered a high-grade lat strain in mid-February during a bullpen session.
With these returns, the Mets will have options. One possibility could be moving permanently to a six-man rotation, but what that rotation will look like is another question entirely. They could option someone to Triple-A Syracuse, but so far, no starting pitcher's performance suggests a clear candidate for outright replacement in the current rotation.
Could Clay Holmes go back to a bullpen role? While the first-year starter has been solid with a 3.14 ERA in nine starts this season, the idea of having Holmes return to being a bullpen arm is not far-fetched with the nearing returns of Blackburn, Montas, and Manaea.
Due to Holmes' success as a starter, though, the more likely route is to put Blackburn in the bullpen as a long reliever, although he's more than capable of making spot starts. Either Holmes or Blackburn would add depth to a bullpen to an injury-riddled bullpen that has seen a Ryne Stanek injury scare, and season-ending injuries to A.J. Minter and Danny Young this month.
Injuries are inevitable and can happen at any time, but fortunately for the Mets, they have depth. And that depth has delivered.
During Spring Training, president of baseball operations David Stearns expressed confidence despite the injuries. "I do think we're built to withstand this," stated Stearns.
Although the Mets were rumored to be interested in acquiring starting pitchers like Dylan Cease or Sandy Alcantara, they have chosen to work with what they have, and that decision has paid off so far.
While it's clear Manaea and Montas will both return to the rotation at some point in 2025, the questions remain: when, and how will the rotation work around their comebacks?