Mets manager provides update on Ryne Stanek injury scare
Some sloppy defense and a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets the rubber match in the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.
At the center of that meltdown was high-leverage reliever Ryne Stanek, who had a disaster of an eighth inning and was charged with the loss. Stanek walked Jasson Dominguez to start the inning, then allowed a one-out double to Austin Wells. After an 11-pitch at-bat to Jorbit Vivas in which Stanek touched 100 mph five times, a throwing error by Pete Alonso on a fielder’s choice allowed the go-ahead run to score.
The Yankees would go on to score five more runs in the inning, including a grand slam by Cody Bellinger off of Genesis Cabrera, who replaced Stanek. The hard-throwing right-hander was credited with allowing four runs, only one of which was earned, along with a walk and two hits in just a third of an inning’s work.
After the walk to Dominguez, Carlos Mendoza visited Stanek with a trainer after the pitcher was seen shaking his leg out on the mound. Mendoza revealed that Stanek felt some discomfort in his right knee, something that he has dealt with before.
“We saw, for a couple of pitches, he was shaking his leg there, and we wanted to make sure of what was going on,” Mendoza said to reporters after the game. “When we got there, he said his right knee was ‘barking a little bit’ and this is something he deals with every so often.”
Mendoza was also asked if he thought the knee discomfort was what led to Stanek giving up the double to Wells and having the rest of the inning unravel on him. Mendoza also confirmed after the game that Stanek felt fine and there was nothing to be concerned about.
“No, not really. If you look at the velo, I think every fastball he threw was over 100 mph. He just didn’t get swing and misses, even though it was 100, he didn’t get swing and misses on his fastball.”
This was Stanek’s first appearance for the Mets since May 13th and snapped a six-game streak of shutout baseball. Prior to that streak, Stanek had struggled to close out April; he had allowed runs in four of five appearances, including two runs in three consecutive games to end the month. Stanek’s outing on Sunday brought his record to 1-4 this season and raised his ERA to 3.71 with a 1.35 WHIP.
The Mets will continue their tough stretch with a three-game set at Fenway Park starting on Monday evening. They will then return home to Queens to end the week with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.