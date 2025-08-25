How the resurgence of Mark Vientos may change the Mets' everyday lineup
The New York Mets' offense that had struggled greatly for a good portion of the summer has kicked things into another gear as of late. Over their last 12 games, the Mets are averaging 6.67 runs per game, hitting .311 as a team with a staggering .951 OPS.
A key spark behind that surge has been Mark Vientos. The 25-year-old slugger, who looked lost early in the season, has rediscovered his swing, batting .313 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in his last eight games. After looking like a shell of his 2024 self to begin 2025, Vientos's inability to find consistency left him fighting for playing time with the emergences of Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio.
However, his resurgence has created a problem most teams would envy: too many options for too few spots. While Francisco Alvarez remains sidelined with a right thumb sprain, Brandon Nimmo's return is imminent, creating a lineup logjam that will cause some hitters who have made solid cases for more playing time to ride the bench.
What Will New York's Lineup Look Like Moving Forward?
Vientos's turnaround won't affect Nimmo's everyday role, but the same can't be said for Mauricio and Baty.
Mauricio, despite flashes of promise, has struggled to a .229 average with six home runs and 10 RBIs. Mauricio hadn't been receiving frequent starts this season already, and his struggles combined with a red-hot Vientos only suggest he will continue to be the odd man out.
As for Baty, his situation is more complicated. The 25-year-old is having a career year at the plate, slashing .243/.302/.431 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs. He's also a better defender than Vientos and has shown versatility playing at both third and second base.
Yet if both Vientos and Baty get more consistent reps their recent performances have earned, that raises questions about Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte; both have been vital to the Mets' recent offensive surge. McNeil is hitting .286 over the last two weeks, while Marte has been scorching, hitting at a .417 clip over that span. That level of production is impossible to bench, particularly Marte, who had started three straight games before sitting Sunday.
Nimmo's expected return tonight against the Phillies likely pushes McNeil back to second base, leaving third base as the key question mark between Baty and Vientos. Marte could shift into more DH duty, but as long as he's hitting, manager Carlos Mendoza will have to find ways to keep him in the lineup.
For now, Vientos has forced his way into the picture with his resurgence, and Marte has done the same with his stellar all-around play. That gives Mendoza a tricky task as the Mets open a crucial three-game set with the Phillies in Queens.
Philadelphia sits a season-best seven games ahead of New York atop the NL East heading into tonight's series opener that could impact the Mets' postseason chances in more ways than one.