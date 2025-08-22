New York Mets provide injury update on Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo
For the second straight game, the New York Mets won't have Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo in their starting lineup.
Ahead of Friday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that McNeil underwent an MRI this morning on his right shoulder, with results coming back clean. The second-year skipper for the Mets also revealed that Nimmo is "doing better" as he continues to deal with his neck injury, but is unsure if he'll be available off the bench tonight.
The two starters sat out of the lineup on Thursday during New York's 9-3 blowout loss to the Washington Nationals, with Mendoza revealing before yesterday's game that McNeil has been dealing with right shoulder soreness. This bothers him more when he throws rather than hitting, resulting in the utility hitter DH'ing for the Mets last weekend.
Read More: New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil dealing with injury
McNeil has certainly been one of the Mets' most consistent hitters throughout the majority of the year. Despite missing nearly the first month of the season with an oblique strain, the 32-year-old has a .259/.351/.444 slash line with 10 home runs, 44 RBI and a .792 OPS in 91 games.
McNeil's versatility has also been used this year, as aside from mainly starting at second base (his natural position), he's appeared in nine games in left field, as well as six in right and 26 games in center field, a position he never played before in the major leagues.
Update also revealed on Nimmo
As for Nimmo, the outfielder is doing better as Mendoza alluded to, after leaving Tuesday's game against the Nationals when he grounded into a double play in the top of the first inning, followed by playing one inning in the outfield.
Nimmo's neck problems also bothered him in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, when he struck out against Clayton Kershaw and left the game shortly after. The injury may have first started to plague the outfielder during the 2019 season when he crashed into a wall, telling reporters after that game against Los Angeles. Nimmo would go on to miss the next two games for the Mets.
With the Mets about to embark on a three-game series tonight against their division rivals that could make or break their season, the ballclub could certainly use both McNeil and Nimmo this weekend in any capacity. It is especially important for the Mets to have them available since they are playing at Truist Park, which has been deemed a "house of horrors" for the Amazins' over the last several seasons.