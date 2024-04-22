How To Watch, Listen, Stream New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants
The New York Mets wrap up a six-game, west coast road trip when they head to San Francisco to take on the Giants at Oracle Park starting on Monday night.
The Mets (12-9) continue to rack up series wins, as they took two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. Since an April 11 win over the Atlanta Braves, New York has won eight of their last 10 games and won each of their last five series.
The Giants (10-13) are coming off losing three out of four from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their biggest signing of the offseason, left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell, hasn’t come around yet. But he’ll get another chance this series as he’s scheduled to pitch in the series finale.
Once the Mets get back home they’ll be there for a week, as a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals transitions to a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs before the next road trip begins.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Mets vs. Giants
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
Television: SNY. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
New York Mets: LHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.05)
San Francisco Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.09)
Tuesday’s Game
Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
Television: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2.
Probable pitchers
New York Mets: RHP Luis Severino (2-1, 2.14)
San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (2-1, 2.93)
Wednesday’s Game
Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
Television: SNY. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2.
Probable pitchers
New York Mets: RHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.12)
San Francisco Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57)
Next Two Series
April 26-28: vs. St. Louis Cardinals
April 29-May 2: vs. Chicago Cubs
