How To Watch, Listen, Stream New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets hope to keep up their winning ways as their west coast road trip moves to San Francisco to take on the Giants.

Apr 11, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches
Apr 11, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets wrap up a six-game, west coast road trip when they head to San Francisco to take on the Giants at Oracle Park starting on Monday night.

The Mets (12-9) continue to rack up series wins, as they took two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. Since an April 11 win over the Atlanta Braves, New York has won eight of their last 10 games and won each of their last five series.

The Giants (10-13) are coming off losing three out of four from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their biggest signing of the offseason, left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell, hasn’t come around yet. But he’ll get another chance this series as he’s scheduled to pitch in the series finale.

Once the Mets get back home they’ll be there for a week, as a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals transitions to a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs before the next road trip begins. 

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Mets vs. Giants

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Television: SNY. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

New York Mets: LHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.05)

San Francisco Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.09)

Tuesday’s Game

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Television: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2.

Probable pitchers

New York Mets: RHP Luis Severino (2-1, 2.14)

San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (2-1, 2.93)

Wednesday’s Game

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Television: SNY. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2.

Probable pitchers

New York Mets: RHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.12)

San Francisco Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57)

Next Two Series

April 26-28: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

April 29-May 2: vs. Chicago Cubs

