Should Mets pursue reunion with Seth Lugo at trade deadline?
Despite finishing the first half with the fourth-best rotation ERA in the majors, starting pitching help remains an overlooked need for the New York Mets heading into the trade deadline.
In the final weeks before the All-Star break, the Mets essentially ran a three-man rotation—supplemented by spot starters and bulk relievers—due to a string of injuries. Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and Paul Blackburn all went down within a three-week span in June. On top of that, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea only recently made their season debuts after sustaining injuries during spring training.
Even with the returns of Montas, Manaea, and Senga, multiple questions remain about how New York’s rotation will hold up in the second half. In the past year, Senga has missed time with shoulder, calf, triceps, and hamstring issues. Montas (flexor) and Manaea (oblique, elbow) each missed multiple months this season, and former closer-turned-starter Clay Holmes will be closely monitored, having already far exceeded his career high in innings.
If the Mets look to reinforce their rotation before the July 31 trade deadline, they should be able to find a quality arm without paying a hefty price. One potential rental who fits that description is Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo, a familiar name to Mets fans.
Lugo, 35, is a year removed from finishing second in AL Cy Young Award voting and is again putting up strong numbers in 2025. Through 17 starts, the right-hander is 6-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 101 innings. His 91.8 mph fastball velocity is below average, but he compensates with a deceptive 10-pitch mix that helps limit hard contact and strand runners.
The 10-year veteran spent his first seven seasons in Queens as a reliever, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 9.2 K/9 rate in 275 appearances with the Mets. He left to pursue a starting role with the San Diego Padres in December 2022. After a solid 2023 campaign, he declined his $7.5 million player option and signed a three-year, $45 million deal with Kansas City.
Currently, the Royals (47–50) are 4.5 games back of a wild-card spot and could be positioned to sell if they do not show signs of life in the next two weeks. If Kansas City keeps Lugo past the deadline, the club risks losing him for nothing. Lugo holds a $15 million player option for 2026 and, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, could command a “Nathan Eovaldi-type contract” in free agency if he opts out.
The Mets have that same two-week window to evaluate whether their current rotation and depth can provide enough quality innings for a deep postseason run. Since June 13, when Senga was placed on the injured list, their rotation ERA (5.31) ranks 29th in MLB. Their 2.78 ERA through the first two and a half months was the best in baseball.
Lugo did not miss a start during the 2024 regular season and remained sharp in October, allowing just three runs over 9.1 postseason innings. While he may not be easy to acquire given his recent track record, his age and looming contract option should prevent the Mets—or any other suitor—from needing to part with top-tier prospects.