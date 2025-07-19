Insider confirms Mets potential interest in reunion with former outfielder
In a July 14 article, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post noted that the New York Mets front office could potentially have interest in bringing Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader (who posted a .657 OPS and his 12 home in 143 games with the Mets in 2024) back to address their center field struggles before the July 31 trade deadline.
"Maybe the Mets could seek a reunion with Harrison Bader," Sanchez wrote in the article, after noting that Twins All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton made it clear that he would use his full no-trade clause if Minnesota tried to trade him this year.
While Bader didn't produce a great season with the Mets, he has been considerably better this year and would certainly be an offensive upgrade in center field.
And it isn't just Sanchez who thinks a Bader, New York reunion could be in the cards, as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared a similar stance during a July 18 appearance on Foul Territory.
"[The Mets] can do some things too, and will," Rosenthal said of the trade deadline. "Bullpen, I would expeect, would be their primary area of focus. Yes, certainly they could use a starter, given the situation that they're in."
"And then they've also talked about center field. And maybe Harrison Bader, someone like that," Rosenthal said. "So I expect them to be active, as well."
Past ties to Queens aside, Bader (who is also a New York native) makes a lot of sense because he's a clear upgrade that wouldn't cost the Mets too much in terms of prospects. And David Stearns has shown that he's not willing to part ways with top prospects for shorter-term rentals.