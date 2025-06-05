Insider calls potential trade for NL starter 'Tempting' for Mets
The New York Mets' strong start to 2025 has solidified them not only as contenders in the National League, but also to win the World Series.
With the trade deadline approaching, front offices across baseball are already inquiring and exploring moves that could push them over the hump. While chaos is inevitable in July, the relatively small number of clear-cut sellers, with only five teams currently 10 or more games out of a wild card spot, suggests the trade market could be very active.
The Mets are expected to be right in the middle of that action before July 31. They were aggressive last summer, acquiring Paul Blackburn, Ryne Stanek, Jesse Winker, and Huascar Brazoban. Given their current position, this year should be no different; in fact, their status as World Series contenders may suggest bolder moves.
In his early 2025 MLB Trade Deadline preview, ESPN insider Jeff Passan named Cedric Mullins as the Mets' "best fit." But he also floated another intriguing name: Arizona Diamonbacks starter Zac Gallen. Passan called the idea of Gallen landing in Queens "tempting".
Despite a rough start to 2025 with an ERA north of 5.00, Gallen has a strong track record. He finished third in NL Cy Young Voting in 2023 after going 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA, 220 strikeouts to just 47 walks, and 4.4 bWAR. When healthy and at his best, Gallen is an ace.
Quality starters are scarce at the deadline and are always incredibly desired, especially in the expanded Wild Card era where more teams believe they have a shot of making the postseason.
The Diamondbacks (30-31) are still in the mix, but are struggling right now. They've lost nine of their last 13 games, and with prized offseason addition Corbin Burnes now on the IL indefinitely, optimism is not high in the desert, especially in the crowded National League.
That makes Gallen, 29 and set to become a free agent this winter, a potential trade chip. Both the Diamondbacks as a team and Gallen individually are underperforming, and a change of scenery could benefit both.
While a deal may still seem unlikely, it's not as far-fetched as it once appeared. If Arizona ultimately starts taking calls, the Mets could be among the first in line.
Even though New York leads the majors with a 2.83 team ERA, pitching depth is depth is paramount come October. Injuries are inevitable, and questions remain about whether the current rotation can maintain its success.
Tylor Megill struggled in May with a 5.96 ERA, and gave up four runs in his most recent start against the Dodgers. Furthermore, Griffin Canning has seen some hiccups, Kodai Senga's health remains a concern, and while Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are progressing, their durability can't be guaranteed.
President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has emphasized pitching depth from day one, and so far, that strategy has paid off. That same emphasis may very well be the route the Mets go at the trade deadline; if that is the case, there is arguably no better starter than Gallen, who has the résumé to help the Mets try and win their first World Series since 1986.
So while Gallen most likely is a longshot for the Mets to acquire, if he becomes available, the Mets should make the D-Backs' right-hander a priority to add to an already deep New York squad.