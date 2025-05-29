Mets' Griffin Canning showing signs of regression after hot start
Griffin Canning's latest start for the New York Mets was arguably his worst in 2025.
Against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, Canning lasted just three innings, allowing four hits, five runs (three earned), and issuing four walks, tying a season high set in his previous start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even though that start against the Dodgers lasted only 2.2 innings due to a rain delay, Canning still struggled, allowing three runs and four walks compared to just one strikeout. Over his last two starts, the 29-year-old has walked eight batters in just 6.2 innings, matching the total he allowed across his previous five starts combined.
After Wednesday's loss, Canning was brutally honest about his performance.
"Just not very good, not very competitive out there," Canning admitted.
When the Mets signed the righty in the offseason, expectations were modest at best. After posting a 6-13 record along with a 5.19 ERA and allowing 31 home runs in 2024 (tied for second-most in MLB), Canning was viewed as a fringe sixth starter or long-relief bullpen arm.
However, injuries to Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn opened the door, and Canning seized the opportunity, proving himself in the process.
Through his first nine starts, he emerged as one of the biggest turnaround stories of 2025, posting a 5-1 record with a 2.47 ERA. The Mets won eight of the nine games in which Canning took the mound.
But in his last two starts, Canning has not pitched like the revelation many saw him as earlier in the season. His command hasn't been as sharp lately, and his ability to find the strike zone has declined.
On May 23 against the Dodgers, Canning threw 54 pitches: only half of those were strikes. Five days later against the White Sox, Canning only threw 44 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The increased walk totals have led to more traffic on the bases and, consequently, raised his ERA by nearly a full run during that span, from 2.47 to 3.23.
Whether this is simply a brief slump or a sign of something more concerncing remains to be seen. For now, Canning has certainly not been as sharp in late May as he was in April and early May.
With key pieces of the Mets' rotation still recovering from injury, Canning will look to return to form and help keep the staff afloat in the meantime.