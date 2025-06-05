Mets have overhaul of rotation options with Manaea, Montas returning from IL
The New York Mets will have to start making some tough decisions regarding their starting rotation.
With Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas both itching to get back to tip top health, there will be less space available for starters over the course of the summer. The Mets will have to choose who gets to stay, and if moving to a six-man rotation is the way to go.
Read More: Frankie Montas struggles in potential final rehab start for Mets
New York enjoyed pretty fantastic luck with their five starters so far this season; this rotation was not expected to do much of anything, but is instead sporting some of the best ERAs and outings in baseball.
Each starter has proven their case well. Kodai Senga is sporting a 1.60 ERA as of late, the third best in the major leagues. David Peterson has a 2.69 ERA and is consistently delivering strong performances. With Senga, Peterson, Tylor Megill, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning all excelling, it's hard to tell who may get the move to the bullpen when Manaea and Montas inevitably get slotted back into the rotation.
Paul Blackburn's return from the IL has given the Mets even more options to expand their rotation. The team will likely turn to a six-man schedule for the time being, especially after Blackburn put up a stellar performance in his first start back, one that boosted the team to a massive win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It is also well known that most of the current rotation has the ability to pitch out of the bullpen, which gives the team an advantage and should, feasibly, help in terms of long relievers. Based on stats alone, Megill looks to be an obvious choice to move to the pen, and there have been discussions of sending Blackburn into a long relief position as well.
For once, it seems like the Mets have too many choices when it comes to pitching. They are overwhelmed with starter options, and obviously they cannot carry an eight-man rotation. But this is a good problem to have, having so many athletes that are performing at an incredibly high level and can theoretically keep up that work if moved to the bullpen.
At the end of the day, the Mets have a lot of flexibility right now. This array of pitchers is obviously talented and gives this team an edge. While there's no way to accurately predict what may happen as the season continues, the Mets know that they have the ability to make changes and still be a highly competitive club.