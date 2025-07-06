Insider drops telling hint about Mets trade deadline desires
Even though the New York Mets have seemed to right the ship somewhat over the past five or so games after a brutal stretch in the second half of June, there are still some clear places where New York's roster can improve before the July 31 trade deadline arrives.
Ace hurler Kodai Senga seemingly being about a week away from returning to the team will work wonders for the Mets' starting rotation, which has been hit hard by injuries even since Senga suffered a hamstring strain while running to cover first base on June 12. But that doesn't mean the Mets will stop looking for available arms on the trading block in the coming weeks.
USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed as much when speaking about the Mets in a July 6 article.
"The Mets, who had a surplus of pitchers just three weeks ago, now have placed six pitchers on the IL – three starters and three relievers – since June 13. They are 5-14 in that stretch and are canvassing the market for starters and relievers," Nightengale wrote.
The fact that New York's front office is seeking both starters and relievers right now doesn't come as a surprise, given the injuries Nightengale alluded to. But, interestingly, he didn't mention there being an interest in bringing additional bats to New York's lineup.
Then again, that's not to say that David Stearns isn't also assessing whether any hitters would make sense to trade for. It just shows that his top priority is improving New York's pitching.