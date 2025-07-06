Mets manager sends blunt 5-word message about Juan Soto's strange decision vs Yankees
The New York Mets started the home half of their July 5 game against the New York Yankees with Starling Marte hitting a leadoff double and then Francisco Lindor working a walk. Therefore, the Mets had runners on first and second base, with no outs, and Juan Soto (who is hitting .342 with 13 home runs and 26 RBIs in his last 34 games) coming up to bat.
Just about everybody in Citi Field expected (and hoped for) Soto to swing for the fences against his former team in this situation. Instead, Soto squared around for a sacrifice bunt, thus advancing both runners while ending the threat he poses at the plate.
Bunting has become a lost art in Major League Baseball. But even when the sacrifice bunt was en vogue, the sport's biggest sluggers essentially never squared around like Soto did on Saturday. This is why this decision left many scratching their heads.
And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza seemed just as surprised as anybody else, which he alluded to when speaking with the media after his team's 12-6 win.
“That’s part of the show,” Mendoza said when asked his thoughts about Soto's bunt, per an X post from SNY. He also made it clear that he did not give Soto the sign to bunt.
He then added, "Look, man. Definitely, I want him swinging that bat there, right? Anytime. But I trust a lot of these guys with the decision-making. He got it down, we hit a grand slam after that.”
As Mendoza referenced, Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam two hitters after Soto, which rendered the bunt forgivable. But if Nimmo had hit into a double play instead of that four-run blast, Soto's strange decision could have altered the outcome of Saturday's game.