Insider hints at major Mets trade deadline move in coming days
Essentially every MLB team that has hopes of making the playoffs this season can be expected to be buyers as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. The New York Mets are no exception. And given how the past month or so has shown clear areas where New York could bolster its roster, fans can expect that David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office have their hands full right now.
While a lot of trade activity comes in the days (and hours) before that July 31 trade deadline arrives, that doesn't mean major moves won't occur pretty far in advance of that. This is proven by the Red Sox trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15, in what will almost certainly be the biggest trade done this season.
During a July 7 episode of Baseball Night in New York, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino claimed that the Mets might already have a deal in the works that could become official in the coming days.
"Definitely a starter," Martin said when asked whether the Mets are more likely to trade for a starter or a reliever first, per an X post from SNY. "It was July 10th last year that David Stearns and company traded for Phil Maton.
"I'm told — this isn't just me referring to last year — we could see a relatively impactful reliever trade fairly early in the month," Martino added. "That doesn't guarantee it, but that's a contrast to the starting pitching market... Sellers don't sell starting pitching, generally, until the very end of July."
"Relievers could be a different story," he concluded.
While Martino is keeping his cards close to his chest right now, it sounds like he knows a deal for a reliever could be coming sooner rather than later for the Mets.