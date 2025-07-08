Luis Severino reunion 'could appeal' to Mets in this scenario, per insider
In a June 27 article from Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (who spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets, posting an 11-7 regular season record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched) expressed his frustration with his current home stadium.
“It feels like a spring training kind of game every time I pitch, and every time other guys pitch,” Severino said. “It’s the same mentality we have, to go out there and try to do our best. But it’s not been great for us."
As if this quote wasn't evidence enough, Severino's 0-8 record and 7.04 ERA during home games this season, compared to his 3.04 road ERA, show this pairing has simply not worked out. And since Severino is under contract with the A's through the 2027 season, the A's can only part ways with Severino via trade.
And in a July 7 article, SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino conveyed a scenario where Severino could return to the Mets.
"A reunion between the Mets and Luis Severino has to be considered unlikely -- but we wouldn’t call it impossible," Martino wrote.
Read more: Sought-after slugger includes New York Mets in no-trade clause
"Severino left the Mets because the Mets -- even though they liked the player and person -- didn’t consider the three-year, $67 million contract he signed with the Athletics to be a reasonable deal for him. It made a bit more sense for the A’s, who had to overpay a free agent in order to convince him to play in their minor league ballpark in Sacramento."
"But Severino has publicly complained about that ballpark, leading to an industry belief that the A’s would eat money to trade him. If the team absorbs enough of the contract, or takes on a bad contract in return, he could appeal to the Mets. Again, New York liked Severino and would gladly have retained him at a lower price point," he added.
In other words, if the Mets aren't made to take on his entire contract (or the A's absorb one of New York's more bloated deals), perhaps Severino could be back in Queens by this time next month.