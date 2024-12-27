Insider Not Ruling Out Alex Bregman Signing With Mets
According to one MLB Insider, the New York Mets are strongly considering adding the top free agent third baseman on the free agent market to their growing list of offseason upgrades.
In his weekly Bleacher Report livestream, MLB Insider Jon Heyman named the Mets as a potential landing spot for star free agent Alex Bregman. After landing top free agent Juan Soto earlier this month and re-signing pitcher Sean Manaea, the Mets are still keen on signing a top corner infielder for 2025.
“I’m not going to rule out Bregman to the Mets at this point. I think they do like him very much and Vientos would then go to first. Can’t rule it out, the guy’s a gamer, he has a postseason history, loves to play, had a big second half," Heyman said.
Bregman would be a major defensive upgrade over breakout star Mark Vientos, while also contributing a solid top-of-the-order bat. Last season, Bregman had a major-league-leading 103 putouts, an AL-leading 242 assists, and a .972 fielding percentage. This resulted in the first Gold Glove Award of his career. In a down year offensively, Bregman still managed to post 26 home runs and a .768 OPS across 145 games.
The caveat with a Bregman signing is the likely departure of long-time Met Pete Alonso. Moving the younger and cheaper Vientos to first base would all but end the Polar Bear’s tenure in Queens, especially since Bregman would command a multi-year contract worth upwards of $200 million. Even the owner with the deepest pockets in baseball will have his spending limits if he signs Bregman.
Heyman also mentioned that the cross-town rival Yankees have been interested in Bregman throughout the offseason as well. The main issue with Bregman in the Bronx, according to Heyman, is that the dimensions of Yankee Stadium do not play into his power profile. Heyman also mentioned that after signing Paul Goldschmidt and Max Fried, the Yankees are nearing their limit.
“The Yankees love him but the question there would be the ballpark more than anything," Heyman Said. "It’s certainly not the kind of ballpark that Houston has been for him, he does pull a lot of his home runs.”
Then again, the market for first basemen has shrunk considerably over the past week with Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, and Christian Walker all signing with new squads. The Mets could opt to re-sign Alonso for a team-friendly deal and keep Vientos at third. Either way, it looks like the Mets will be adding another Scott Boras-represented superstar one way or another in the coming weeks.