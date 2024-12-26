Possible Landing Spots if Pete Alonso Doesn't Return to Mets
The sentiment within the baseball community is that longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is likely to return to Queens next season.
This was shown when MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said, "The entire industry believes [the Mets] are going to re-sign Pete Alonso," during a December 23 episode of the "Fair Territory" podcast, and also when Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on the 23rd that a deal between Alonso and the Mets could happen "sooner rather than later."
However, that doesn't mean a deal between the two teams is guaranteed. And in the case that Alonso decides to sign elsewhere, the New York Post's Mike Puma listed five potential non-Mets landing spots for the Polar Bear in a December 24 article.
The first team Puma listed was the San Francisco Giants, where he wrote, "Alonso has thrived at Oracle Park — where he’s delivered seven homers in 17 career games, producing a .910 OPS."
Next was the Texas Rangers. The third team Puma noted was the Seattle Mariners, who have been considered favorites to sign Alonso all season.
"Would Alonso really want to spend the next several (or even few) years playing his home games in a ballpark hardly conducive to the long ball?... The Mariners could certainly use a bat or two after finishing 21st in MLB in runs scored," Puma wrote.
Then came the St. Louis Cardinals, where he said, "Alonso would fit, but the Cardinals have shown little inclination to spend money this offseason.
"Would they potentially give a nine-figure deal to Alonso?"
The final team Puma listed was the Los Angeles Angels. He wrote, "Signing Alonso would add juice to a team that lost 99 games last season... Angels owner Arte Moreno has previously shown he’s willing to pay big for bats, but might be hesitant following the Albert Pujols and Trout contracts that didn’t or haven’t worked in the club’s favor."
While all these teams could use Alonso's services, none of them appear to be better fits than the Mets.