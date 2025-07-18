Insider pinpoints lefty reliever as Mets top trade target
The July 31 trade deadline is now less than two weeks away. And while most of the actual trade action takes place in the final few days before that deadline strikes, there's no doubt that the New York Mets are already busy making calls and assessing what the market is looking like before deciding who to pursue.
What's exceedingly clear is that New York needs to add at least one high-level reliever in order to shore up their bullpen for the postseason. Since the team's starters don't typically pitch late in games, the relief corps has been asked to throw the 7th-most innings (371) in all MLB to this point in the 2025 campaign.
Adding a southpaw reliever will be a top priority. And during a July 17 live stream with Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed one lefty who makes a lot of sense for the Mets.
"On the Mets front, [it's] bullpen, bullpen, bullpen, what else? I mean, the guys are worn down. They were great in the first part of the first half, and they've slowed down," Heyman said.
He later added, "Look, the Mets absolutely need bullpen help, particularly a left-handed [pitcher]. Danny Coulombe, he's gonna be interested by the Mets."
Coulombe makes all kinds of sense for the Mets. Not only has he posted an extraordinary 0.68 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched this season, but his being on the Minnesota Twins (who are expected to be sellers at the deadline) makes him a likely target for just about every contending team.
Bringing Coulombe on board might end up being the only bullpen addition New York needs to make over the next 13 days.