Insider predicts Mets will trade for this starter and outfielder
With the trade deadline now less than a week away, the market is heating up rapidly as clubs begin to pinpoint who they're going to pursue (or trade away) in order to set themselvse up for success in the future.
It's no secret that the New York Mets are going to be active in bolstering their bullpen, and have been predicted by many to acquire more than one reliever before the deadline (which they've already done on July 25 by acquiring former Baltimore Orioles southpaw hurler Gregory Soto).
Read more: Mets could reunite with ex-top prospect via trade, per insider
However, that doesn't mean New York's front office (specifically David Stearns) won't also trade for offensive pieces and perhaps a starter to deepen their rotation for their postseason push.
MLB Insider Predicts Mets Will Trade for Two Standouts
USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale was a guest on a July 24 episode of the WardyNYM podcast. And he got clear about the two players he thinks the Mets will acquire in the days to come.
"Yeah, I think this could be a smaller scale, I really do. I could see [the Mets] getting two or three pieces," Nightengale said. "I could see a Cedric Mullins fitting in perfectly there. I think they'll make strong talks. I wouldn't be surprised to see them get with Diamondback guys. Either [Zac] Gallen or [Merrill] Kelly.
"So I'll go Mullins and Merrill Kelly. I'll go with those two picks," Nightengale concluded for the Mets.
Many insiders have linked Mullins to the Mets by now. And while he's only hitting .214 with a .692 OPS this season, his elite defense and baserunning would make him a clear upgrade in center.
Merrill Kelly boasts a 9-5 record with a 3.32 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched this season. New York's rotation would be in a much better place if he joined the team.