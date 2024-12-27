Insider Reveals Mets 'Fallback Alternative' for Corner Infield
The New York Mets have already addressed most of their main priorities during this offseason.
They signed Juan Soto, added multiple starting pitchers, and made a couple of other signings that could make a positive impact on the Mets' chances of winning a World Series in 2025.
However, they also must reckon with longtime first baseman Pete Alonso entering free agency. While there still seems to be a good chance the Mets will re-sign Alonso to a lucrative deal this offseason, they have also been linked to former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
But the Mets don't necessarily need to look outside their organization to fill their corner infield vacancy, which the New York Post's Jon Heyman alluded to in a December 26 article.
"The Mets are considering other options at first base (and also third base to a degree), and one fallback alternative could be moving Mark Vientos to 1B and giving Brett Baty/Ronny Mauricio/kids a shot at 3B," Heyman wrote.
Brett Baty received 153 at-bats for the Mets in 2024, but the .633 OPS he produced doesn't inspire a ton of confidence for next season. Heyman listing Mauricio (the Mets No. 6 prospect, according to MLB.com) is also an intriguing option.
Some of the "kids" Heyman mentioned could be No. 2 prospect Jett Williams, who is typically a shortstop but would probably have to change positions anyway due to Francisco Lindor manning shortstop for the foreseeable future.
The next few weeks should give a good indication of which direction the Mets want to go when it comes to their corner infield.