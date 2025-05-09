Insider's trade deadline declaration could be bad news for Mets
The New York Mets' recent woes when it comes to left-handed relievers have been well documented to this point.
Since the beginning of May, it has been announced that both A.J. Minter and Danny Young (who were the Mets' only two active southpaw relievers at one point) would each need season-ending surgery. As a result, the Mets added Génesis Cabrera to their big league roster, signed Colin Poche to a minor league deal, and signed Brooks Raley (who will be returning from injury relatively soon) so that they'd have some depth among left-handed relievers.
However, Poche's tough 11.42 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched this season, Cabrera being a minor league player before these aforementioned injuries, and Raley still being injured make it clear that the Mets' southpaw bullpen situation is far from ideal.
Therefore, it would have been surprising to hear that the Mets would be active in the trade market to bolster their bullpen. However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman poured cold water on this idea in a May 8 article by explaining that there are essentially no lefty relievers who are available on the trade market right now, which seems unlikely to change much by the trade deadline.
This isn't to say there's a shortage of lefty relievers in MLB. Rather, the ones who would make sense as trade candidates are pitching for teams who expect to contend for spots in the playoffs, and therefore won't be sellers at the deadline.
In other words, barring some unexpected change, the Mets will likely need to make it work with the current left-handed relievers they have on their roster.