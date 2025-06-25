Insider's trade proposal sends pair of high-leverage relievers to Mets
The New York Mets are looking for bullpen help with the MLB Trade Deadline just a little over a month away.
In the team's latest loss (have dropped 10 of 11 games), the bullpen surrendered seven runs after returning starter Frankie Montas delivered five shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets relied heavily on their bullpen throughout the first quarter of the season and now the unit looks to be gassed.
For that, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed a trade between the Mets and Colorado Rockies that would send two high-leverage relief pitchers to Queens.
The hypothetical deal from the former MLB general manager has righty relievers Jake Bird and Seth Halvorsen going to the Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Drew Gilbert and versatile prospect Chris Suero.
The Mets would be giving up Gilbert, their No. 9 ranked prospect in their farm system, who has the chance to be an everyday center fielder in the near future. They'd also be surrendering their No. 20 prospect in Suero who is a 21-year-old catcher that can play first base and the outfield.
That being said, the Rockies would be giving the Mets their two best controllable relief arms that could boost their bullpen in the immediate future.
Bird, a 29-year-old righty that comes along with club control through 2028, is having an elite season, posting a 2.06 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 appearances.
As for Halvorsen, the 25-year-old is under team control through the 2030 season. Bowden believes the right-hander has the higher ceiling compared to Bird and can develop into a top closer in the game with the right resources around him. On the season, Halvorsen has a 4.31 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 32 appearances.
The Mets are in need of help in the back of their bullpen in order to create a bridge to closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning. By acquiring Bird and Halvorsen from the Rockies they would be boosting a unit that has struggled immensely as of late.