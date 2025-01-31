Insider Says Pete Alonso 'Badly' Wants to Stay With Mets
We're now one day away from February and former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is still an unsigned free agent.
This is a surprise, considering that Alonso entered the offseason as one of the best bats available. However, given how the rest of the first base market has shaken out, Alonso still hasn't found a home.
Most indications right now are that the most likely landing destinations for Alonso are the Toronto Blue Jays and Mets.
In a January 31 report, Pet Ragazzo of Mets On SI wrote, "Speaking of Alonso, the Mets are back in talks with the first baseman and there is belief that some progress has been made towards a reunion. That doesn't mean it is close or a guarantee anything will get done, but it's a positive sign following last weekend's verbal fireworks. The chances of Alonso returning to Queens appear to have risen since Saturday's public show-and-tell from Mets owner Steve Cohen about how exhausting negotiations have been."
Ragazzo added, "There is widespread industry belief that Alonso's preference is to remain with the Mets."
This sentiment was echoed by USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale, who wrote in a January 31 article, "All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, who badly wants to return to the New York Mets while the club insist they want him back too, must decide whether he’s going to swallow his pride and take the Mets’ three-year offer for about $70 million."
Nightengale later added, "Now, after it has become clear that the Mets and Astros aren’t budging from their offers, it’s now decision time, with Alonso expected to return... Alonso, the four-time All-Star whose 226 homers are the most in the National League since 2019, has simply run out of alternatives."
"The Toronto Blue Jays really have been Alonso’s only serious suitor outside the Mets, and if Alonso really wanted to sign there, or anywhere else on a short-term deal, it likely would have happened already," Nightengale said.
"It likely will come down just how much the Mets will pay Alonso in the first year of that three-year contract, which will include an opt-out after the 2025 season to allow Alonso to test the market again."
Nightengale finished speaking about Alonso by noting that it's "almost inevitable" that a deal will be struck between New York and the Polar Bear.
Mets fans are hoping this resolution comes sooner than later.
