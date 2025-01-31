Insider Would Be 'Shocked' if Pete Alonso Doesn't Go Back to Mets
As the baseball world now gets into February, it still remains a mystery where former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will be playing come Opening Day.
The current sentiment around Alonso is that the two most likely teams to sign him are the Toronto Blue Jays and the Mets.
In a January 29 article, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino said, "We’ve written this before, but the Mets’ stance on Alonso as a player and person has remained consistent: They like him, and have wanted him back all along.
"Now that they have pivoted, bringing Alonso back at a similar three-year deal with opt outs to the one he rejected would push them into uncomfortable payroll territory, perhaps the $330-$340 million range," Martino continued.
Martino isn't the only insider who appears optimistic that the Mets and Alonso will ultimately reunite. During his January 30 appearance on Foul Territory, The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden made his opinion about Alonso's future extremely clear.
"Is it possible [the Blue Jays] could sign Alonso and move Guerrero to third? Sure. But my understanding is that they're not in this thing at all," Bowden said of the Blue Jays' interest in Alonso, per an X post from Foul Territory. "Not that they don't have interest, not that they would consider it if the price is right.
"But based on kind of the way the Alonso camp is, and where Pete wants to go, it doesn't seem to be an option," Bowden continued.
He later added, "The best fit for him is the Mariners, but they don't have any money, so they're not going anywhere. Look, there's not a lot of options. This is a deal that I would be shocked at if it doesn't get done with the Mets. It's just a matter of both sides needing to give here at the end to get the structure so that sides can at least be satisfied.
"Look, Pete Alonso is going to lose this negotiation. It is what it is. But he needs to do the best he can to get the most money up front like Cody Bellinger did what the Cubs two years ago, which was another Boras client, and then be able to opt out in two years and hope that the market the first baseman is better. And he can put up two years of 40 home runs per year."
It sounds like Bowden believes it's a matter of when Alonso is willing to concede to the Mets' contract offers.
