Insider sends strong message about Jacob deGrom Mets reunion rumors
New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman made a lot of waves when he suggested that the New York Mets should at least look into a potential reunion via trade with Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom in a June 10 article, in the case that he is made available before the July 31 deadline.
Sherman did note that deGrom (who spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career in New York, posting a 2.52 ERA and 1,607 strikeouts in 209 appearances while there, which was enough to make him a four-time All-Star and a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner) coming back to the Mets was unlikely. This is because Texas likely won't want to trade him, he has a big contract, and he has a lengthy injury history since leaving New York that might give the Mets pause.
However, the fact that Sherman said this in the first place was enough to make many Mets fans clamor to have deGrom pitching in Queens once again.
Fast forward about a month and Sherman's New York Post colleague, Jon Heyman, poured cold water on any Mets reunion rumors around deGrom during a July 10 live stream with Bleacher Report.
"deGrom back to the Mets? I don't see that happening," Heyman said while reading a fan's question on the stream. "When he was a free agent, [the Mets] weren't that interested. I know they made some kind of offer, I don't think they were really interested in bringing him back. I think they just made it for window dressing."
There's no doubt that deGrom (who has a 9-2 record with a 2.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112.1 innings pitched this season) would be a huge addition for New York. But alas, it doesn't sound too realistic at this point.