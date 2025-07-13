Inside The Mets

Juan Soto reveals 2 places he should improve for second-half of Mets season

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto got honest about his areas of improvement as the 2025 season continues.

Grant Young

Jul 11, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 11, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

If New York Mets fans had been told that Juan Soto was not going to be named to the NL's 2025 MLB All-Star team roster on June 1, they would not have been surprised. Fast forward about six weeks, however, and he's largely considered the biggest All-Star snub.

This is owed to him being the National League's best hitter for the past month or so, which is shown by his staggering .314 average, 1.131 OPS, and 12 home runs in his past 30 games, including a majestic bomb during the Mets' 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on July 12.

Despite Soto exceeding even his own lofty standards at the plate, that doesn't mean he has been perfect in other areas of the game. And he admitted as much when speaking with the media after Saturday's win.

Read more: Flamethrower closer is 'the guy' Mets want in trade, per ex-GM

When asked what he's happiest with from the season's first half and what he'd like to improve in the second half, Soto said, "I feel like my power has shown up in the first half, so I feel like I'm happy that way... Definitely feel good, because the power is there. I've just got to keep making good decisions... finding some holes, and going from there," per an X post from SNY.

"I'm just gonna try to keep improving my game after the first half. Definitely keep improving on the baserunning standpoint, and in the outfield, defense," he added.

While Soto's baserunning has been average, according to Baseball Savant, he has been one of the worst right fielders in all of baseball from a defensive standpoint. This is shown by him having -10 outs above average.

However, Mets fans will live with poor defense from Soto if he keeps his hitting form up.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News